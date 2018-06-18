Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr stated that Croatian fans greatly out-numbered Nigerian supporters and it this put the Eagles under pressure at the Kaliningrad Stadium. Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia in their opening Group D game of the World Cup.

"It was a match like in Croatia," Rohr told reporters when asked if the number of Croatian fans put pressure on Nigeria.

"But what I like is the quality of our supporters who are coming from so far away. And you know that it is not the number of the supporters that is important, it is the quality of the supporters."

Nigeria will face Iceland on Friday in Volgograd, and will finish their group campaign against Argentina on June 26.

Three more points in their World Cup Group D match against Argentina, should help Croatia to progress to the round of 16, team's head coach Zlatko Dalic.

"It's going to be a different and a difficult match. We are a bit ahead, we have to be well-prepared. Of course, three more points would help us to progress and Argentina could be on their way home. But we have to be focused on ourselves," Dalic told journalists at the post-match press conference. Croatia will play their final group stage match against Iceland on June 26.