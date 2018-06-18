Nigeria: We'll Beat Iceland, Argentina to Qualify - Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has put aside Nigeria's shock 2-0 defeat in the hands of Croatia as he insists that Nigeria still has the chance of going through from Group D.

Nigeria occupy the last spot at the bottom of the Group but the German coach who blamed the defeat on defensive naivety from set pieces by Croatia said that Nigeria can roar back to reckoning by beating Iceland and seeing off Argentina in their last group game to go through.

"Everything is possible in football. "It's important to make at least four points if you want to qualify," Rohr added.

"We are only a point behind for the moment, nothing is lost and all is in our hands. "Let's be positive, we have the youngest team at the World Cup, let them learn and try to do better. "We saw Iceland have a good game against Argentina, a very strong team, but we can also do better than what we did today (Saturday)..

"We have to win against Iceland but all is possible still. If we win the next game all is possible for qualification."