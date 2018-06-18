Mauritius: Budget 2018-2019 Outlines the Important Role of Economic Diplomacy and Africa Strategy

press release

The importance of economic diplomacy in positioning Mauritius as a venue for foreign direct investments, trade ventures and new market openings was highlighted in the Budget Speech 2018-2019. It also outlined the need for consolidating diplomatic footprint in Africa with the realisation of the Africa Strategy, aiming at expanding the economic horizons of the country and bringing it to a higher level of regional cooperation.

In view of boosting up trade with other countries and increasing the demand for Mauritian products on international markets, Government is finalising the following negotiations: Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement with India; Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China; Enhanced bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Middle East countries; Renewed partnership with the member states of the Commonwealth Group; and a framework agreement for the continental FTA in Africa.

In the wake of BREXIT, the preferential access of Mauritian products on the UK market will be maintained until end 2020, following the extension of the transitional period for the EU-UK trade arrangement. The Budget Speech also evokes hopes of preserving a preferential access on the UK Market with the new Economic Partnership Agreement being negotiated between UK and Eastern and Southern Africa.

With regard to the Africa Strategy, Government has set its model of economic partnership for creating growth corridors with targeted African States by enabling new cross-border investment opportunities for Mauritian entrepreneurs.

The construction of the Twin Technology Towers in Côte d'Ivoire, driven by the Mauritian private sector investment exceeding USD 50 million, is due to start in October 2018. The development of the Phase 2 of the "Parc Industriel International" in Senegal enabling Mauritian companies to benefit from access to the emerging regional market of West Africa and the American as well as the European markets is also in the pipeline.

Other measures aimed at forging new paths of economic diplomacy with the African continent comprise:

· The introduction of 5-year tax holiday for Mauritian companies collaborating with the Mauritius Africa Fund for the development of infrastructure in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ). The tax holiday will cover investments in SEZ infrastructure development and will benefit two eligible categories of firms, namely project developers and project financing institutions.

· The disposal of a loan guarantee facility with the EU to support cross border investment within our Africa Strategy.

· The setting up of Africa Infrastructure and Industrialisation Fund by the State Bank of Mauritius and Mauritius Africa Fund to assist Mauritian investors to execute projects in the SEZs on the African continent.