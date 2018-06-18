Mauritius: Budget 2018-2019 - Creating Modern Urban Spaces and Developing New Ndu Projects

press release

The creation of new and modern urban spaces was highlighted during Budget speech 2018-2019. Emphasis is laid on the Côte D'Or City project on 920 hectares of land belonging to Landscope (Mauritius) Ltd at Highlands. A masterplan has already been prepared for developing this project.

Furthermore, to regenerate and revitalise the central areas of the city, towns and large villages, a National Regeneration Scheme under the Smart City Regulations will be introduced.

National Development Unit Projects

As regards National Development Unit (NDU) projects, the Budget highlights that 1 178 new NDU projects with a project value of Rs 5.6 billion will be implemented across Mauritius. Some Rs 1.2 billion have been earmarked for the construction and upgrading of drains, secondary roads and small sports facilities across the island.

Provision will also be made for Local Government projects and fire services to the tune of Rs 1.2 billion. These include:

- Construction of a new market fair and commercial complex at Rose Hill

- Upgrading of the Fish and Poultry Section of the Port Louis Central Market to ensure that proper hygiene and sanitary conditions prevail

- Construction of multipurpose complexes at Abercrombie, Camp Levieux and Petit Verger

- Installation of nine additional funeral incinerators

- Construction of a new jogging track at Camp Levieux

- Upgrading of Pamplemousses market

- Construction of a new market fair at Chemin Grenier

- Acquisition of 40 new scavenging lorries for municipal and district councils over the next two years

- Construction of new fire stations at Goodlands, Montagne Blanche, Quatre Bornes and Mahebourg

- Purchase of 5 new water lorries and a turntable ladder

Furthermore, Rs 400 million have been earmarked for the construction and upgrading of secondary roads; small sports infrastructure; renovation of public toilets; upgrading and renovation of village and municipal halls; and provision of street lighting.

Budget 2018-2019 also provides for a sum of Rs 14 million to be injected in the upgrading of various Community Centres across Mauritius and in the construction of a new one at Tranquebar under the Sugar Industry Labour Welfare Fund.