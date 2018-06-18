18 June 2018

Nigeria: Mixed Reactions Over Eagles' Loss to Croatia

By Mercy Jerry

Mixed reactions trailed the Super Eagles defeat on Saturday's to The Blazers of Croatia in the Group D opening encounter of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The game, which ended in 2-0 in favour of the Croats, was played in Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, with an own goal scored by Oghenekaro Etebo and Croatia topping it with a penalty kick by Luca Modric.

Some Nigerians have taken to several social media platforms to vent their disappointment over the game, attributing it majorly to poor organisation by the team's coach, Gernot Rohr, who they believed should be blamed for the team's poor performance.

One Opeyemi Fakunle noted on FaceBook that "wrong formation" was one of the reasons Super Eagles lots, adding, "Mikel Obi couldn't play properly where he was positioned".

@3Ple7Dj stated on twitter that Coach Rohr changes were too little "too late".

Cinderella Man @Osi_Suave blared "enough of this foreign coaches when we have people like Jay Jay Okocha who can be called upon to coach our team."

Others also took to FaceBook to blare their disappointment. One Iseone Lawal stated that she expected the Super Eagles to lose.

But Oluwafemi Ayodeji Williams however argued that "the fact we didn't win doesn't mean we didn't play well or didn't make attempts on goals," adding that the Super Eagles "didn't capitalise on the chances they got."

However, some are hopeful that Nigeria would beat Iceland in their next game if they work on the necessary lapses. One Williams Adagherson argued, "We are beating Iceland and Argentina."

Others have argued that Nigeria's dependence on luck would only get us so far.

