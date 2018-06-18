Namibia: Spy Chief Fails With Bid to Suppress Article

HIGH Court judge Harald Geier has dismissed an attempt by Namibia's government and the director general of the Namibia Central Intelligence Service to prevent a weekly newspaper from publishing an article about the alleged misuse of government properties by former members of the spy service.

In a judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court this morning, judge Geier dismissed an application in which the government and Namibia Central Intelligence Service (NCIS) director general Philemon Malima were asking the court to issue an interdict forbidding the weekly newspaper The Patriot and its editor, Mathias Haufiku, from publishing an article about properties allegedly being used by the NCIS after being bought by the government.

Dismissing the application, judge Geier also directed that the government and the director general should pay the legal costs of The Patriot and Haufiku.

In remarks made from the bench after he announced his order in the matter, judge Geier said the court was faced with two competing claims - with the two applicants' case based on statutory law protecting classified information, while the respondents' case was based on the constitutionally protected rights to freedom of speech and the freedom of the press.

He noted that the planned article concerned allegations of misuse of government property and corruption, and remarked on that score that the law in general may not be used to cover up illegal activities.

The judge also noted that, since the application of the government and NCIS director general was filed two months ago, the case received broad publicity in the media, and the information that the two applicants tried to keep from being published has in any event gone out into the public domain.

Haufiku stated in an affidavit filed at the court that the planned article would not disclose the activities of the NCIS or reveal the identity of any of its agents, but instead deals with the government's acquisition of two farms and a house now allegedly being used by former members of the spy agency.

The farms in question, both in the Otjozondjupa region, were allegedly bought in 2015 at a total cost of N$57 million, while the government bought the house, situated in Windhoek, for N$8,2 million in 2016, Haufiku said in his affidavit. Although the properties were bought by the government and the farms were supposedly acquired for the land redistribution programme, they are now being used by a private organisation, the Association of Former Members of Namibia Central Intelligence Service, which is also alleged to have received questionable donations of N$1,1 million from the NCIS, Haufiku said.

