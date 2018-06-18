18 June 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: "Domestic Resource Mobilization Critical to Liberia's Debt Sustainability"

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Webmaster Admin

MFDP Minister Samuel Tweah and OECD Deputy Secretary-General, Masamichi Kono at the signing of the multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters

-Minister Tweah Tells OECD at signing in Paris, France

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. has emphasized that in light of the country's ambitious Pro-Poor Development Agenda, domestic resource mobilization is critical to the country's debt sustainability.

Minister Tweah made the assertion at Liberia's signing of the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters recently in Paris, France.

He said that Liberia anticipates leveraging the Convention as part of the country's Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy which provides the roadmap and the framework for transforming Liberia's tax administration over the next five years.

Minister Tweah assured that the country is prepared to make huge strides to significantly ramp up the effectiveness of our tax administration while, as he put it, "plugging leakages and shoring up capacity for tax assessment."

Meanwhile, Tweah has emphasized that Liberia's signing of the Convention underscores the heightened importance the Government attaches to the accuracy, integrity and transparency of revenue accruing to the people of Liberia.

He expressed the delight of the government of President Weah to seize the opportunity in joining other nations in an accelerated push against tax evasion and avoidance, which he said are dealing a crippling blow to revenue generation in developing countries.

The Finance Minister then rationalized that the reality is that the marginal impact of tax evasion and avoidance is largest in developing or low income countries such as Liberia.

Minister Tweah then disclosed that "several reports have amply shown that most African Governments are under-receiving taxes from multi-national corporations in the natural resource sector, for example, where these companies deploy sophisticated accounting gimmicks beyond the reach and capacity of countries."

He however added that while the corruption and abuse of natural resource rents by Governments is a big part of the much bandied about 'natural resource curse,' the manipulation of taxes by powerful multinationals contributes immensely and equally to the 'resource curse.'

Speaking further at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) organized signing event in the French capital, Paris, Minister Tweah, acknowledged some of the importance of Liberia's signing of the Convention were countering illicit financial flows and terrorist financing which would consequently contribute to global efforts in making difficult, finances falling into the hands of terrorists by creating a global transparent tax information exchange and enforcement platform.

He then conveyed the strongest commitment of President George M. Weah to fully cooperate with other Parties under the Convention to the extent allowable under the terms of the Convention.

OECD Deputy Secretary-General, Masamichi Kono has meanwhile congratulated Liberia for signing the multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters and described it as a crucial milestone towards putting the Convention into force in the country.

He said it was gratifying that the country has joined the most comprehensive multilateral instrument covering over 120 jurisdictions which is available for all forms of cross-border tax cooperation, including exchange of information on request and the automatic exchange of information pursuant to the Common Reporting Standard.

Mr. Kono pledged the OECD support and cooperation, as the country moves to ensuring its various programs are implemented.

Authors

Webmaster Admin

Liberia

Senate Receives Free Health Services, Medical Care Act

An Act to establish a fund to finance the provision of free health services and medical care for the aged and disabled… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.