Liberia: "Domestic Resource Mobilization Critical to Liberia's Debt Sustainability"

MFDP Minister Samuel Tweah and OECD Deputy Secretary-General, Masamichi Kono at the signing of the multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters

-Minister Tweah Tells OECD at signing in Paris, France

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. has emphasized that in light of the country's ambitious Pro-Poor Development Agenda, domestic resource mobilization is critical to the country's debt sustainability.

Minister Tweah made the assertion at Liberia's signing of the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters recently in Paris, France.

He said that Liberia anticipates leveraging the Convention as part of the country's Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy which provides the roadmap and the framework for transforming Liberia's tax administration over the next five years.

Minister Tweah assured that the country is prepared to make huge strides to significantly ramp up the effectiveness of our tax administration while, as he put it, "plugging leakages and shoring up capacity for tax assessment."

Meanwhile, Tweah has emphasized that Liberia's signing of the Convention underscores the heightened importance the Government attaches to the accuracy, integrity and transparency of revenue accruing to the people of Liberia.

He expressed the delight of the government of President Weah to seize the opportunity in joining other nations in an accelerated push against tax evasion and avoidance, which he said are dealing a crippling blow to revenue generation in developing countries.

The Finance Minister then rationalized that the reality is that the marginal impact of tax evasion and avoidance is largest in developing or low income countries such as Liberia.

Minister Tweah then disclosed that "several reports have amply shown that most African Governments are under-receiving taxes from multi-national corporations in the natural resource sector, for example, where these companies deploy sophisticated accounting gimmicks beyond the reach and capacity of countries."

He however added that while the corruption and abuse of natural resource rents by Governments is a big part of the much bandied about 'natural resource curse,' the manipulation of taxes by powerful multinationals contributes immensely and equally to the 'resource curse.'

Speaking further at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) organized signing event in the French capital, Paris, Minister Tweah, acknowledged some of the importance of Liberia's signing of the Convention were countering illicit financial flows and terrorist financing which would consequently contribute to global efforts in making difficult, finances falling into the hands of terrorists by creating a global transparent tax information exchange and enforcement platform.

He then conveyed the strongest commitment of President George M. Weah to fully cooperate with other Parties under the Convention to the extent allowable under the terms of the Convention.

OECD Deputy Secretary-General, Masamichi Kono has meanwhile congratulated Liberia for signing the multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters and described it as a crucial milestone towards putting the Convention into force in the country.

He said it was gratifying that the country has joined the most comprehensive multilateral instrument covering over 120 jurisdictions which is available for all forms of cross-border tax cooperation, including exchange of information on request and the automatic exchange of information pursuant to the Common Reporting Standard.

Mr. Kono pledged the OECD support and cooperation, as the country moves to ensuring its various programs are implemented.

