Liberia: Mayor Koijee, Others Survive Tragic Accident

Monrovia City Mayor Koijee's official vehicle, wrecked in a headlong collision

Five persons, including the Mayor of Monrovia, Jefferson T. Koijee, survived a terrible motor accident last Saturday in Maimu near Totota, Bong County.

The Mayor's vehicle, with license plate number MCC-1 collided with a taxi.

Mayor Koijee, according to information was on his way to Gbarnga to participate in the celebration of the International Day of the African Child.

MCC-1 after the accident

However, the report said two other persons in the vehicle that was involved in the accident suffered minor injuries and they were conveyed to the J. F. K. Medical Hospital.

"The last person left yesterday afternoon," MCC media coordinator Pekelleh Gbuapaye, told the Daily Observer in an interview yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Police has yet to release its findings from the accident investigation which Police sources say are ongoing. Attempts by this newspaper to contact the regional Police command in Gbarnga over the weekend proved futile as the local Police Commander could not be reached by phone.

However a Police officer speaking on conditions of anonymity said the commander had accompanied the Police team to Zorzor to investigate reports of the brutal killing of young woman which had sparked civil unrest in that area.

Authors

David A. Yates