Liberia: Lbdi Fetes Muslims

"LBDI is grateful to celebrate the Ramadan with our fellow Muslims who are also our customers," Mr. George told the Muslim community.

-Introduces new banking system

The Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) on Friday, June 15 identified with the Muslim Community through the donation of 140 bags of rice and vegetable oil to several mosques.

Mosques that benefited from the donation included the Gbah Jakeh in Bomi, Gbarnga, Kakata, Margibi County, Mawa and Fasa in Montserrado, Morris's Farm and Amegashie central mosques in Jacob Town and other places.

The donation, according to LBDI Vice President for Strategic Planning and Performance, Lawrence A. George, is the bank way of identifying with Muslims as they concluded their fasting and a way of giving back to Muslims who are also clients of the bank.

"We are aware that they have fasted for the nation and its people, praying for security and peace in the country."

"Today donation is a way of giving back to Muslims who are also our customers. And so we have earmarked six Mosques who will receive this donation," George said.

Mr. George also informed Muslims about the bank's new system, coded "Islamic banking," a system, which does not include profiteering.

"We believe that as a bank, we should give back to our members who celebrate in any form, shape, and manner and so on behalf of the bank, we say thank you for your prayers for the nation, and so we are with you in everything that you do," he assured the members of the Muslim community.

"We as a local bank have introduced this system to actually help our Islamic brothers and sisters, because we believe in making banking very simple for smooth financial operations in the country," George said.

Senior Imam Fomba Samukai Jaward, the spokesman of the Gbah Jakeh Imams Council, who responded on behalf of his congregation, lauded the LBDI efforts for the donation, which he described as welcome and recorded other assistance the bank has to render the nation as a local bank.

"We have been with you and we are proud of you among all the Banks in Liberia, because LBDI is hundred percent Liberian-owned, and so, we are proud of your investment."

Meanwhile, Ramadan is a time of thoughtful prayer, religious study, and contemplation for the 1.6 billion Muslims living around the world.

It is considered to be the holiest month of the Islamic year and is an important and solemn part of the Islamic faith.

The Prophet Mohammed said, "When the Month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of hell are closed and the devils are chained."

Muslims believe that God revealed the Quran to the Prophet Mohammed on the 27th day of Ramadan (Laylat Al Qadr, or the Night of Power).

Fasting (sawm in Arabic) is one of the five key pillars of Islam, along with prayer (salat), charity (zakat), faith (shahadah) and making the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

All adult Muslims are required to fast, with exemptions for pregnant women, nursing mothers, women who are menstruating and the sick and elderly.

Authors

David A. Yates