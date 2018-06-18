Liberia: Day of African Child Commemoration - "Prioritize Our Well Being"

Ernerst D. Jallah

A child right advocate has said that there is a need for the Government of Liberia to put the well-being of children on the top of its priority lists.

Ernest Duku Jallah, 21, who is an activist for quality education said that child labor and abuse, equal and quality education for every Liberian child are some challenges affecting Liberian children that citizens must demand from the Government of Liberia to address.

Some participants at the Day of African Child program

"It is our right to demand the government to enact actions to defeat child labor and abuse. It is our right to demand that children of our country receive the quality education needed to make their lives successful," said Jallah. "Our girls should not have reasons to trade their womanhood for survival. They must have an opportunity to choose between options for livelihood. We must present all of our children the same and equal opportunities to make their lives better."

Jallah served as a keynote speaker at a one-day commemoration program of the Day of African Child. The one-day event took place in Paynesville and it was organized by the Youth for Sustainable Development Initiative.

Earlier, Ekies Divine who made a special statement on behalf of Liberian children recommended that the Government of Liberia engage its partners and local organizations to conduct combined actions to ensure the realization of child rights at all times.

"I encourage African leaders to take the situation surrounding the violation of child rights seriously and take appropriate measures to ensure their well-being. It is important to know that creating awareness on children's rights is essential," Ekies stressed. "There is a need to draw attention to the situation of those who are particularly vulnerable to every form of violence."

The Day of the African Child has been celebrated on June 16 every year since 1991 when it was first initiated by the Organization of African Unity, now African Union. The day honors those who participated in the Soweto Uprising in 1976 on that day. It also raises awareness of the continuing need for improvement of the education provided to African children.

Authors

George Harris