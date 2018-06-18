Liberia: June 21 - Nha's Crucial Match Against Mys

Flashback: NHA players in training

Skipper Tugbeh Calls for Employees' Presence at SKD

NHA Shelters' skipper Tugbe C. Tugbe says the crucial nature of their soccer and kickball games against their opponents at the Ministry of Youth & Sports (MYS) demands all supporters be at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The match is scheduled for Thursday, June 21 and the NHA will need a victory for both the female and male teams to remain in contention.

MYS won their last two games. They defeated LEC 2-1 and GAC 1-0.

"Our matches on Thursday, June 21 are very important because we need them," Skipper Tugbeh told the Daily Observer on Friday. "We want our fans to come out there in their numbers to provide moral support to both the women and men's teams."

In their last match last week, NHA soccer team put up a remarkable performance against LEC Current to force a draw. LEC took the lead and a rejuvenated NHA came back to take control of the game. They canceled LEC Current's lead but wasted four possible chances.

It was substitute player Richelieu Nance who took a brilliant penalty to cancel LEC's lead and with LEC players visibly tired as they struggled in their individual plays, NHA had a field day with the ball but with poor finishing.

Playing against MYS, NHA is reported to be doing everything possible as far as training is concerned to ensure that they collect the three points to better their chances for the next round.

NHA soccer team's probable line-up for June 21 will be goalkeeper Philemon Allie, Robert Cooper, Steven Gbollie, Kobee Weah, George Konneh, Richelieu Nance, Prince Mulbah, Ousman Diallo, Rodden Martin and Kpanyen Doe and skipper Tugbeh C. Tugbeh.

Head Coach Patrick Toe and his assistant Roland Lloyd are plotting the team's eventual victory against MYS with their opponents, under Coach Joe Dickson, formerly of the national team Lone Star, the game is expected to be one of the best encounters since the league began on June 8.

Authors

Omari Jackson