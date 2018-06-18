18 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyans Told to Brace for Cold Season Over Next 3 Months

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of cold weather across the country for the next three.

In a statement, the organisation's Director Peter Ambenje pointed out that the usually cold June-July-August season has set in over the central region, Nairobi, parts of Western Kenya and Central Rift Valley.

He indicated that temperatures over most parts of the country are expected to drop significantly as the season progresses.

"The March-April-May 2018 seasonal rainfall has ceased over most parts of the country except the Western region and the coastal strip. This has paved way for the usually cold June-July-August season," he stated.

He explained that this will be more so in the Central Highlands including Nairobi where cold and cloudy conditions with occasional light rains will occur more often.

He stated that daytime temperatures will occasionally fall below 18°C.

"Temperatures over most parts of the country are expected to drop significantly as the season progresses. This will be more so in the Central Highlands including Nairobi where cool/cold and cloudy conditions with occasional light rains will occur more often," he said.

He further said that the forecast this season indicates that the Northern parts of country and parts of Western Kenya are likely to experience near average temperatures.

"The Southern sector is, however, likely to experience cooler than average temperatures as depicted in this map. The Central Highlands (Kiambu, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Murang'a and Kirinyaga) and Nairobi Area (Dagoretti, Kabete, Wilson, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastleigh) are, therefore, likely to experience long periods of cool/cold and cloudy conditions with occasional morning light rains/drizzles."

