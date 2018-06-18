18 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Miguna Mocks Raila After Germany Loses Opening Match in World Cup

By Mwende Kasujja

Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general Miguna Miguan is not slowing down in his attacks on Raila Odinga.

The lawyer took to Twitter on Sunday to mock Mr Odinga, hours after the former Prime Minister's favourite team in the world cup Germany lost 0-1 to Mexico on Sunday.

Miguna linked the loss to the electoral process in the upcoming 2022 general election.

Today, @RailaOdinga's German team succumbed to the dexterous Mexicans at the #WorldCup2018. Before 2022, @RailaOdinga will be buried permanently by @UKenyatta after the March 9th surrender. Let those yelling at me start howling in pain. Patriots are marching on undeterred.

- Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 17, 2018

The lawyer, who was redeported to Canada in March, has in the past accused Mr Odinga of failing him in his journey to regain his Kenyan passport that was destroyed by police.

During Miguna's first deportation, Mr Odinga was at JKIA airport to offer support, but his presence couldn't stop the the lawyer from being bundled into a waiting plane.

Soon after Miguna's deportation, Mr Odinga made the grand reconciliation handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, much to the chagrin of Miguna who has turned to be Mr Odinga's fiercest critic.

