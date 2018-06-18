Nigeria: 'APC Will Teach PDP Quality Governance for 50 Years'

The member representing Iwo federal constituency of Osun State at the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulgafar Akintayo Amere, has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will offer the country progressive governance for 50 years.

Amere stated this while reacting to a recent statement credited to Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which described the Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola as a reckless spender.

He described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as an impotent deceptive party besieged with members who are slow learners of quality governance.

He said, "Majority of PDP members are slow learners. Some of them are enemies of progressive governance. Their inability to learn and acknowledge the template of real developmental based administration of PMB may place them on tutorial class for 50 years"

Amere condemned the statement, saying that opposition party members benefitted most from the employment and infrastructural facilities of the present administration.

Explaining that 16 years of PDP was characterized with maladministration, resources wastage and corruption, Amore added that PDP's incompetency and demonstration of callousness is certificate for the All Progressive Congress, APC, to govern the country for many years.

He pointed out that it will take about 50 years to tutor PDP the doctrine of progressive governance because they are slow learners.

The Lawmaker also declared that the move by the PDP ahead of the 2019 election to wrest power from the APC is dead on arrival, noting that PDP is full of unrepentant leaders who are adamant to learning the pace of progressive governance launched by the President Muhammed Buhari led administration.

Describing the APC administration, which is just three years old as a template for progressive minded Nigerians, the lawmaker admonished the PDP to borrow a leaf from the ruling party, be patient to learn and adopt the new breath of life of incumbent administration.