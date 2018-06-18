Uganda: French Investor to Build U.S.$96 Million Water Plant in Uganda

The Government of France continues to show its prevalent support and interest in East Africa region by unveiling plans to cater for the water infrastructure investment in the east of Kampala. The region is experiencing robust growth of population with water shortages set to increase. The business gap in the region has prompted French investor to step in and take the opportunity.

Sogea Satom is a major investor in the industrial sector and has played a fundamental role in establishing key typical projects in Africa. Its determination in the business line across agriculture and infrastructure has earned it high reputation and a reliable force to be reckoned with. Their price tag on the community value has been showcased by its projects that has changed lives.

In a bid to increase water volumes produced in Uganda, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has joined hands with the French firm to establish a water treatment plant that will serve the growing population in Kampala. The need for clean water for domestic use and other consumption to alleviate water-borne disease is a critical issue under such given event.

The Government of Uganda and the Government of France have enjoyed healthy working relationships over the years that has seen their partnership expand business opportunities in Uganda. Prior to landing the water deal, Sogea Satom has been a key player in a number of projects in Uganda making it a reliable company to be picked up for the infrastructure development project.

Over 160 million litres of water will be produced on a daily basis once the project has been completed. The project is set to be finished by 2021.The Government of Uganda will financially support half of the project while the rest will come from external avenues.

The population around Kampala is growing rapidly with its strategic geographical location being a fundamental factor for businesses. It is a perfect place for investments and its proximity to infrastructure makes its a pawn for big companies. There is need for sufficient water supply to serve the population and businesses around.