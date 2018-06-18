18 June 2018

Nigeria: Abuja Airport Records 1.02 Million Passengers in First Quarter - FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says that no fewer than 1.02 million passengers travelled through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja during the first quarter of 2018.

FAAN's First Quarter Report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday, in Abuja showed a 38.9 per cent growth from 623,727 recorded during the same quarter in 2017.

NAN reports that the growth recorded could not be unconnected to the closure of the airport between March 8 and April 19, 2017 for the rehabilitation of its runway.

The report indicated that 822,059 passengers travelled within the country (domestic passengers), while 199,925 passengers traveled out of and into Nigeria (international passengers) during the period.

It also said that 481,997 passengers were recorded at arrivals while 539,987 passengers were recorded at the departures during the period.

The monthly breakdown showed that 339,452 passengers comprising 263,625 domestic and 75,827 international passengers were recorded in January.

In February, 303,571 passengers comprising 248,863 domestic and 54,698 international passengers were recorded while 378,881 passengers comprising 309,571 domestic and 69,310 international passengers were recorded in March.

The report further revealed that there were 16,254 aircraft movements during the period as against the 9,956 aircraft movements recorded during the first quarter of 2017, showing a growth of about 42 per cent.

The report showed that 10,406 aircraft movements were recorded on domestic routes and 2,144 on international route.

In January, there were 5,278 aircraft movements, 5,422 in February and 5,702 in March.

The report further disclosed that 866,664 tons of cargo was recorded on international flights comprising 801,144 tons on arrivals and 65,520 tons on departures during the period.

It also showed a 65.9 per cent growth from the 522,145 tons recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

