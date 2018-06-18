Tanzania: State Eyes 100% F5 Admission

ABOUT 480 classrooms and 269 dormitories will be constructed in 119 public high schools within two months to accommodate 21,808 qualified students for advanced secondary education.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Suleiman Jafo, told reporters here over the weekend that the initiative aims at ensuring that all qualified students join public high schools.

"I direct all Regional Commissioners (RCs) to ensure that construction projects on school infrastructure are completed by August 30, this year.

The projects will be executed through Force Accounts," he said.

The government, on Saturday, announced that 70,904 or 76.5 per cent of the 92,712 qualified students were selected to join public schools for form five studies and technical colleges.

According to the Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations results released by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA), 95,337 students who sat for the form four national examinations in 2017 scored between divisions one and three.

Mr Jafo ordered RCs to closely supervise the construction projects to ensure value for money.

He as well directed the District Executive Directors to diligently supervise the projects to ensure all qualified students report to schools immediately after the projects' completion, saying the government has earmarked 29bn/- for the construction projects.

Mr Jafo (pictured) said 30,317 out of the 58,927 students were selected to study Mathematics and Science subjects, pointing out that girls and boys are 11,505 and 18,812, respectively.

"A total of 28,610 students, including 15,317 girls and 13,233 boys have been selected for Arts and Commerce subjects in public high schools," he said.

Additionally, Mr Jafo said 885 students were selected to join public technical colleges, adding that 11,917 students will pursue diploma courses in tertiary levels through the National Council for Technical Education accredited colleges.