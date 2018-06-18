18 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bayelsa Deputy Governor Visits Oil Spill Site, Raps Shell

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah on Monday criticised Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over the frequent spills on oilfields in the state.

He spoke at one of the spill sites at Agoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area following the leak of the SPDC River Ramos pipeline.

Jonah urged SPDC to conduct an integrity test on its pipelines in the Niger Delta region, saying many of them were laid a long time ago and may have suffered from corrosion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leak resulted in discharge of crude oil into the river, affecting Agoro community and others in the council area.

The deputy governor also criticised SPDC for the delay in carrying out remediation activities and provision of relief materials to the people in the impacted communities since the incident happened a month ago.

Jonah urged the oil major to expeditiously convene the Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to ascertain the cause of the spillage.

The deputy governor equally advised SPDC to ensure that all the relevant parties must be involved in the JIV in accordance with international best practices.

He commended the people of Agoro for their patience and for maintaining peace.

Mr Charles Ebulu, a representative of SPDC, however, said that the oil firm was doing all that was necessary to contain further spread of the spilled crude.

Ebulu, who led the deputy governor round the spillage sites, pleaded for understanding from all stakeholders.

He gave an assurance that the issues raised by the deputy governor would be communicated to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.

In his remarks, the Amananaowei of Agoro, Ibamua Ojukonsin, said it took SPDC two weeks to respond after the incident was reported on May 17.

He regretted the delay by SPDC in taking action to contain the spill, adding that the community was yet to receive any form of assistance from the oil firm.

The monarch also decried the recourse of SPDC to always promptly effecting repairs on pipelines in order to resume production without ameliorating the sufferings of residents in impacted communities.

Nigeria

Buhari Needs to Sign Budget to Avoid Govt Shutdown

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to sign the N9.1 trillion 2018 budget of the Federal Government tomorrow after… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.