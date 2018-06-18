Malawi: AU Drills Journalists On Positive Reporting

Lilongwe — The African Union has urged Journalists in the country to always paint a good image of Malawi to encourage foreign investors to invest in the country.

African Union Regional Delegate to Southern Africa, Leopold Ngomo made the remarks on Wednesday during a press briefing at the closure of the 2018 Southern Africa Region Integration Stakeholder Forum which was held at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Ngomo said that it is the duty of the media in the country to give a positive impression of Malawi if they are to attract foreign investment.

"You journalist mostly report negative stories of your country but there are also positive perspectives of your country."

"How do you expect foreign investor to be attracted to a country with negative reports? Learn to build a good image of your country so that investors can come in and invest." Ngomo said.

Concurring with Ngomo, the Southern Africa Regional Officer for United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Said Adejumob also bemoaned the tendency of continuous negative reporting which dents the image of the country.

Adejumob stressed that the image of the country and Africa as a whole lies in the hands of the media such that it is what the media reports that creates an impression of this country and Africa as a whole.

"Many times Africa has been portrayed as a jungle full of monkeys and dogs as if there are no people, how do you expect for people to invest in such continent?" Said said.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Industry Trade and Tourism Dr. Ken Ndala expressed gratitude to AU and the organisers of the forum for choosing Malawi as a host country.

"Malawi has been honoured to host such a great function, this shows that it has great potential for investment."

Ndala also said that the forum was of significant importance as it created a conducive environment for investment and saw Africans working together to mitigate their own challenges in the trade sector.

The Southern Africa Region Integration Stakeholder Forum which was co-organised by The African Union Southern Africa Region Office (AU), Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism and Africa Business Group, was held under the theme: Accelerating Opportunities for Investments and Growth.

The forum which ran from 11th to 13th June attracted various private sector stakeholders across Africa to discuss challenges and solution in Africa's cross-border investment.