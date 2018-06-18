Malawi: President Mutharika Expected to Be Re-Elected-EIU

Lilongwe — A report by the United Kingdom based Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has hinted that President Peter Mutharika is expected to secure re-election in the 2019 tripartite elections.

The report generated on June 13 stated that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is to remain in power, securing re-election in 2019. The report also revealed that efforts to contain public spending and introduce revenue-enhancing measures will be strengthened after the 2019 elections.

"It seems unlikely that a single party will secure a majority in the legislature, since popular support remains divided along regional lines. The DPP will therefore continue to lead a minority government, dependent on support from smaller parties and independent members of parliament" reads part of the report.

The report says the main opposition party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), will back the DPP on certain issues, but its periodic attempts to vote down legislation and its demands that the constitution be changed so that legislators are elected by proportional representation will frustrate government business.

The Economic Intelligence Unit is a specialist publisher serving companies establishing and managing operations across national borders. For 60 years it has been a source of information on business developments, economic and political trends, government regulations and corporate practice worldwide.

The Economic Intelligence Unit delivers its information in four ways, through its digital portfolio, where the latest analysis is updated daily, through printed subscription products ranging from newsletters to annual reference works, through research reports and by organizing seminars and presentations. The firm is a member of The Economic Group.