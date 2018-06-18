THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam last week pinned down the prosecution for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)'s failure to decide on outcome of the 15tril/-worth of trial involving the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Line Project.

Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba pointed out when the case came for mention on Thursday that it was unhealthy for the DPP to remain with the prosecution's case file for one year for perusal without deciding on what should be the way forward.

Though an officer with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Magera Ndimbo, for the prosecution, assured the court that they would do their best to expedite the matter, the magistrate said that such "sweet" words were being given for about a year now.

Under such circumstances, the magistrate gave the prosecution seven days to work on the matter and come up with tangible answers on the next day of mention of the trial.

He adjourned the matter to June 21, for mention .

At some point in time, the accused persons, including former General with Reli Assets Holding Company (RAHCO), Engineer Benhadard Tito had asked the court to end the torture they were suffering by setting them free for prosecution's failure to complete the investigations.

Eng Tito, on behalf of his co-accused persons, Kanji Mwinyijuma, a businessman and Emanuel Massawe, ex-RAHCO Company Secretary, submitted that they demanded justice because it was their constitutional right and their human right, since justice delayed is justice denied.

"It is our view that the court has not been fair to us by allowing the prosecution to dilly-dally on investigating the case. The Court is treating the Prosecution with a kid's glove giving them a free reign on determination of our fate," he submitted.

According to him, the court should be reminded that they have a constitutional right to be presumed innocent and to be given a fair trial in a competent court.

Presently, he said, they have been presumed guilty and punished without trial by being incarcerated for nearly two years. "We are mentally stressed by this and it will leave an indelible mark in our lives.

We are frustrated, besmirched, desolated and emasculated. We are being denied our rights to engage ourselves in economic activities to enable us support our families," Eng Tito submitted. The accused disclosed further that they have appeared in court seeking justice for about 90 times.

"This is a very long time indeed by any standards. A criminal justice system that tolerates this kind of abuse ought to question itself before applicants such as tearfully plea as we do," he said.

In the trial, the accused persons are charged with conspiracy, abuse of position and occasioning over 1bn/- loss in transactions relating to upgrade of the railway.

The prosecution alleges that on February 27, 2015, at RAHCO offices in Ilala District, while discharging his duties, being the Managing Director of the Company, Eng Tito intentionally abused his position by procuring Rothschild (South Africa) Proprietary Limited.

According to the prosecution, such company was procured as transaction advisor for the project to upgrade the central line corridor railway in Tanzania by single source method without a prior approval of RAHCO Tender Board, an act which was in violation of Procurement Act.

Between March 12 and May 20, 2015, at RAHCO offices, Eng Tito and Massawe allegedly abused their positions by signing a letter for appointing the South African company and failure to submit consultancy services contract between the company and RAHCO to the Attorney General for vetting.

The two accused persons, between May 20 and June 20, 2015, at RAHCO offices, allegedly abused their positions by signing the consultancy agreement and failure to submit copies to the Attorney General, Controller and Auditor General, Internal Auditor General and Tanzania Revenue Authority.

Between March 1 and September 30, 2015, at RAHCO offices, by their willful acts, all the three accused persons procured consultancy services from Rothschild (South Africa) Proprietary Limited, which was not rendered, thereby causing loss of 527,540 US dollars, which was paid as advance.

Eng Tito was charged with additional count of abuse of his position that on August 18, 2015, allegedly awarded China Railway Construction Corporation construction work of 2km of Standard Gauge railway line at Soga worth 2,312,229.39 US dollars, without approval of RAHCO Tender Board.