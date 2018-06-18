18 June 2018

Nigeria: Air Force Deploys Two Helicopters to Zamfara to Combat Terrorism

The Nigeria Air Force says it has deployed two helicopters to 207 Quick Response Group Air Force Base in Zamfara state to combat terrorism and beef up security.

The deployment was made to support personnel operation in the fight against armed banditry and terrorism in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Nigeria Air Force recently commissioned two helipads at the 207 Quick Response Air Force Base in Gusau.

NAN also reports that more personnel were deployed from the Army, Air Force, Police and Department of State Security Service (DSS).

The development came when the state governor expressed concern with the activities of security agencies in the state.

Speaking while receiving the helicopters, the Commander of the 207 Quick Response Group, Caleb Olayera, a captain, expressed assurance that the state would witness change.

Mr Olayera said with the helicopters in the command, criminals would be traced and dealt with.

(NAN)

