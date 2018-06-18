18 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RITA Issues Over 2,000 Birth Certificates

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatma Abdu

OVER 2,000 under-five years old in Dar es Salaam, Geita and Shinyanga regions have been registered and issued with birth certificates in a registration campaign launched since November last year.

The Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA), Communication Officer, Jafari Malema, said that the new initiative would help to reduce the backlog of unregistered children and establishing a system for registering all new births in the regions.

He said that under the system over 800 death certificates had also been issued in all three regions of Dar es Salaam, Geita and Shinyanga since the official launch of the campaign.

He said that since the establishment of the project to improve infrastructure of ICT (RCIP) funded by the World Bank the registration of birth and issuance of certificates to children under five has been successful to the largest extent.

In March, last year, the government launched decentralised births and deaths registration system for children under five years of age in Geita and Shinyanga regions -- an initiative that was expected to benefit more than 650,000 children.

The programme brings registration closer to the community by establishing registration points at existing health facilities and at the community ward executive offices.

Mr Malema called upon parents and guardians of the three regions to take birth certificates for their children on time once they are registered to avoid any inconveniences that may arise.

He pointed out that many parents had a tendency of unprecedented delays in taking the birth certificates of their children at their respective offices and health centres as directed.

Tanzania

Tourism Earnings Grow By U.S.$291 Million in a Year

TOURISM earnings have almost gone up by 640bn/- in a year ending April on the back of increasing number of visitors. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.