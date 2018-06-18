18 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: 'Betrayed' Zpra Veterans Say Backing MDC Alliance Leader

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pamenus Tuso

ZIPRA has endorsed MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa saying the youthful politician will change the country for the better.

The former liberation war fighters' decision to rally behind Chamisa follows a similar move by Zapu to also support the outgoing Kuwadzana legislator in the July 30 elections.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Sunday, ZIPRA War Veterans Trust secretary general Petros Sibanda welcomed the decision by Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa to rally behind Chamisa.

"Dabengwa has taken decisive and intelligent decision to support Chamisa," said Sibanda.

"We as ZIPRA veterans, we also support what has been decided by our party, patron and our commander-in-chief.

"There is no way we can go against what our president has decided."

Sibanda said unlike the Zanu PF aligned Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWV), ZIPRA veterans will not blindly support anyone just because they have liberation war credentials.

"The issue is not whether one went to war or not. We are supporting the principles, or the way things should be happening.

"We want to do away with the old system which was prevailing from the (Ian) Smith and (Robert) Mugabe eras. The same system is still continuing again. So, we support meaningful change."

The ZIPRA trust chief said his colleagues were not happy with the Emmerson Mnangagwa administration after being snubbed following the dramatic ouster of former president Mugabe.

"We planned the removal of Mugabe together with ZANLA veterans," Sibanda explained.

"We had all agreed what should be done after Mugabe's ouster but, and unfortunately, our colleagues from the ZANLA side disappeared after we had done the job on 18 November 2017.

"On our part, we feel very much betrayed."

Sibanda said the two liberation organisations had agreed to form a government of national unity which was going to usher in free and fair elections.

"We even have some minutes of what was agreed. We had actually agreed on some technicalities and what we should do as a nation."

Sibanda added that the veterans have already started campaigning for Chamisa including Zapu's parliamentary as well as council candidates throughout the country.

Zimbabwe

Stage Collapses at Opposition Rally, Chamisa Not Hurt

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa addressed capacity crowds at four rallies in Binga and Hwange over the weekend but… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.