Zimbabwe: Chamisa - We Must End Zezuru and Karanga Fiefdoms Created By Mugabe and ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and predecessor Robert Mugabe are "birds of a feather", opposition presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has said.

Chamisa was addressing MDC Alliance supporters in Victoria Falls when claimed Mnangagwa and Mugabe had turned their governments into "tribal fiefdoms."

"Those who were in government (former President Robert Mugabe) had Zezurunised our government and the current ones (Mnangagwa) have Karanganised our government," said the MDC-T leader.

"We want to see judges from the Tonga tribe. We must have the mosaic representation of our people in our government.

"We will have a balanced government that is representative of all candidates.

The opposition presidential candidate said he doubted Mnangagwa's capacity to revive Zimbabwe and repeated his wish to have been included in the post-coup government consummated by the new Zanu PF leader after the dramatic events in November.

"We have no time to fight Mnangagwa because he belongs to the past. I doubt his capacity to turn around the fortunes of this country," said Chamisa.

"After 18 November he should have invited us to assist him governing the country. Mnangagwa is part of the past.

"Mnangagwa and Zanu PF are ambassadors of poverty. We cannot have a new dispensation created by the old. Mugabe was assisted by Mnangagwa to wreck our country, so he must follow his master to rest."

The opposition leader also targeted Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who led the coup that forced Mugabe to resign.

"Government is not a place to rest or a retirement home. Chiwenga wants to rest in government. He should have left the army and gone into farming.

"They all fought for the independence of our country and they cannot be heroes of two struggles.

"We want to take our country to the techno-level, its beyond Zanu PF, Mnangagwa and Chiwenga."