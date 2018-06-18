Zimbabwe: Mujuru - I'll Make History As Zim's First Female President

PEOPLE'S Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidate Joice Mujuru says she will win the July 30 election and make history by becoming the country's first female president.

Addressing supporters at Tshabalala's council hall in Bulawayo Sunday, the former vice president also declared that her PRC is the only coalition with the capacity to turn around the country's economy after years of mismanagement.

"I have heard some people saying Zimbabwe is not yet ready for a female president," she said.

"When we went to war, women were never given guns that written women only.

"We were all given the same weapons with men, so I am ready to liberate every one of us including those in Zanu PF who are oppressed.

The National People's Party (NPP) leader also promised to revive industries in the country's second largest city as well as create jobs for locals.

Other political parties in the coalition include Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Zimbabwe United for Democracy (Zunde), Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment (DARE) and the Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters (ZEFF).

Sunday's meeting was also attended by NPP vice president, Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and PRC secretary general Gorden Moyo.

Mujuru is one of the 23 candidates who will be contesting the elections.