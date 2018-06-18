Tunisia: Earth Tremor of 3.62 Magnitude Registered in Menzel Habib, Gabes

Tunis/Tunisia — An earth tremor measuring 3.62 degrees on the Richter scale was registered on Sunday at 9.40 a.m. some 14km north-east of Menzel Habib (Gabes governorate) and 38km south-west of Mazouna (Sidi Bouzid governorate), the National Institute of Meteorology (INM) announced in a press release.

According to the preliminary analyses, the epicentre of the tremor was located at 34.24 degrees latitude and 9.73 degrees longitude.

The tremor was felt by the region's inhabitants, the institute added.