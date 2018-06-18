18 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Motorist Gets 10 Years for Death of Top Billing Presenter Simba Mhere

The man found guilty of culpable homicide in connection with the 2015 car accident that led to the deaths of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O'Bryan, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Randburg Magistrate's Court sentenced Preshalin Naidoo on Monday.

"The matter was postponed to tomorrow (Tuesday) for the State to argue against his leave to appeal," State advocate Yusuf Baba said.

Naidoo was found guilty in January of two counts of culpable homicide, as well as negligent and reckless driving.

In his judgment on the conviction, Magistrate David Mahango rejected Naidoo's entire defence and dismissed Naidoo's version of events that he had been travelling at a speed of 61km/h at the time of the collision.

Minutes before the accident, Naidoo had been travelling at 210km/h.

Naidoo's car tracker had recorded 37 incidents in which the speed limit had been exceeded.

Source: News24

