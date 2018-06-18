South Africa: Labour Hosts Blitz Inspections Programme Targeting Wholesale and Retail Sector, 18 to 29 Jun

press release

Gauteng Department of Labour will embark on two weeks long blitz inspections from today, June 18- 29 targeting malls around Tshwane area to enforce compliance with labour legislation of South Africa and enhance compliance.

The blitz inspections programme led by Provincial Chief Inspector, Advocate Michael Msiza will leave no stone unturned in eight malls targeted this week.

The Wholesale and Retail is one of the sectors where most vulnerable workers are and has been identified by the Province as one of the problematic when it comes to non-compliance with Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act. The blitz will assist in pinning down employers who contravene the law and also ensuring that the rights of workers are not infringed.

The Department wants to ensure compliance with labour legislation and encourage a healthy and safe working environment.

Issued by: Department of Labour