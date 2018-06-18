18 June 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Labour Hosts Blitz Inspections Programme Targeting Wholesale and Retail Sector, 18 to 29 Jun

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Gauteng Department of Labour will embark on two weeks long blitz inspections from today, June 18- 29 targeting malls around Tshwane area to enforce compliance with labour legislation of South Africa and enhance compliance.

The blitz inspections programme led by Provincial Chief Inspector, Advocate Michael Msiza will leave no stone unturned in eight malls targeted this week.

The Wholesale and Retail is one of the sectors where most vulnerable workers are and has been identified by the Province as one of the problematic when it comes to non-compliance with Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act. The blitz will assist in pinning down employers who contravene the law and also ensuring that the rights of workers are not infringed.

The Department wants to ensure compliance with labour legislation and encourage a healthy and safe working environment.

Issued by: Department of Labour

South Africa

Eskom Scraps 0% Wage Offer as Gordhan Steps in

Power utility Eskom has taken its 0% wage increase off the table and resumed negotiations with unions after an… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.