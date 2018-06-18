18 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Investigations Under Way After Man Found Dead Near Ex-Girlfriend's House

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Verulam are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 25-year-old man was found near his former girlfriend's house at an informal settlement in Canelands on Monday morning.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said they were called to the scene at around 07:25 by residents who found the deceased lying next to a shack.

He said medics who attended to the scene found the man lying face down, with a pocket knife in his hand.

"He had sustained a stab wound to his back and died on the scene, and an Okapi pocket knife was also found in his hand," Balram said.

According to Balram, the deceased's ex-girlfriend could not understand what the man, who lived in Ntuzuma, was doing in Verulam. She said the man had tried to contact her on Sunday night, but she missed the call.

Balram said police have made no arrests so far.

Source: News24

South Africa

Eskom Scraps 0% Wage Offer as Gordhan Steps in

Power utility Eskom has taken its 0% wage increase off the table and resumed negotiations with unions after an… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.