19 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello Dies At MP Shah, Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nation Media Group
Senator Ben Oluoch Okello.
By Justus Ochieng' By Vivere Nandiemo

Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello has died in Nairobi.

Mr Okello, a former Ramogi and KBC radio presenter, passed on at a Nairobi hospital after long battle with cancer.

"He passed on at MP Shah Hospital shortly past midnight after battle with throat cancer," his nephew and family spokesman Mark Okundi told the Nation on Tuesday.

The Migori Senate Office also confirmed Mr Okello's death.

"We are very sad to inform the public that Senator Ben Oluoch Okello is no more," Mr Oguda Walter, the communications director, said.

"Join us in praying for his family during this most trying moment. Other updates will follow after consultative meetings."

Mr Okello, popularly known as BOO among his radio fans back then, has been in and out of hospital.

He was recently treated and discharged from an Indian hospital.

"He had been in India for two months and was treated. He went back for review and his doctors discovered a tumour that had not healed," the late senator's brother Dennis Ojwang' said.

"He was treated again and brought back to the country. He has been recuperating at MP Shah hospital. Unfortunately we lost him at 12.30 this morning."

The lawmaker's body has since been moved to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi

Mr Okello was elected Migori senator on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket in the August 8, 2017 elections.

He replaced Dr Wilfred Machage, who decided not to defend his seat and instead chose to vie for the Kuria West parliamentary on Democratic Party ticket.

Kenya

Raila Odinga and Other Leaders Mourn Ben Oluoch Okello

Leaders and ordinary Kenyans are mounring the passing on of Migori Senator and former radio presenter Ben Oluoch Okello. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.