Nigeria: UN Condoles With Nigeria Over Borno Attacks

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Saturday night attacks in Damboa, Borno State by suspected Boko Haram insurgents targeting Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

The UN chief expressed his condolences to the affected families and to the Government and people of Nigeria and wished those injured a swift recovery.

According to reports, no fewer than 32 persons were killed, while 84 others were injured when six suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices in Damboa local government area of Borno in northeastern Nigeria.

The Secretary-General, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, stressed that attacks targeting civilians violated international humanitarian law.

The UN chief called for those responsible for the attacks to be swiftly brought to justice.

Further, Mr Guterres reiterated the United Nations' solidarity with the countries fighting against terrorism and violent extremism across Africa's Lake Chad Basin and Greater Sahel region.

Meanwhile, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Myrta Kaulard, has condemned Saturday's twin suicide attacks in Borno that left dozens of people dead and scores injured.

The Damboa attack is one of the deadliest the town had ever witnessed, she said in a statement issued in Abuja by signed Abiodun Banire, the National Public Information Officer, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims in Damboa and to the Government and people of Nigeria. We wish the injured speedy recovery, civilians consistently bear the brunt of the conflict.

"Over 200 women, children and men have now been killed in indiscriminate attacks in the North-East since the beginning of the year, including in the town of Mubi last month in Adamawa State.

"I urge the Government of Nigeria to further step up protection of people."

Ms Kaulard said UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross had air-lifted 11 of the critically wounded persons from Damboa to Maiduguri by helicopter to facilitate emergency medical treatment.

She noted that more than 90,000 internally displaced people were camped in Damboa local government area with 18,000 of them living in five camps in Damboa town.

"The area is one of the areas in Borno that hosts the highest number of internally displaced people," the UN official said, adding that 20 humanitarian organisations are providing life-saving assistance to the displaced persons on daily basis.

"The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria's North-East that has spilled over into the Lake Chad region is one of the most severe in the world today, with 7.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2018.

"The worst-affected states are Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, with 6.1 million people targeted for humanitarian assistance, humanitarian aid which include the delivery of life-saving assistance and also supports people to kick-start their lives."

