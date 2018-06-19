Nigeria: Croatian Player Sent Home After Refusing to Come On Against Super Eagles

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic, has sent Nikola Kalinic home from the World Cup after he refused to come on as a second-half substitute during the 2-0 defeat of Super Eagles on Saturday.

According to reports, Kalinic who was starting his fourth successive international on the bench, claimed he had a back injury before telling Dalic he was unable to play.

The Coach according to Croatian media reports, said his side had finished the match in Kaliningrad without any injuries but "with a problem".

Although, Croatian Football Federation has yet to confirm Kalinic's expulsion from the tournament, but they are expected to confirm it later on Monday during a press conference three days ahead of their game with Argentina in Nizhny Novgorod.

Croatia is presently atop Group D ahead of Iceland, Argentina and Nigeria.