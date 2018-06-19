18 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Croatian Player Sent Home After Refusing to Come On Against Super Eagles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Super Eagles/Twitter
Super Eagles
By Timileyin Omilana

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic, has sent Nikola Kalinic home from the World Cup after he refused to come on as a second-half substitute during the 2-0 defeat of Super Eagles on Saturday.

According to reports, Kalinic who was starting his fourth successive international on the bench, claimed he had a back injury before telling Dalic he was unable to play.

The Coach according to Croatian media reports, said his side had finished the match in Kaliningrad without any injuries but "with a problem".

Although, Croatian Football Federation has yet to confirm Kalinic's expulsion from the tournament, but they are expected to confirm it later on Monday during a press conference three days ahead of their game with Argentina in Nizhny Novgorod.

Croatia is presently atop Group D ahead of Iceland, Argentina and Nigeria.

Nigeria

Islamic State Sneaking Extremists From Syria Into Nigeria, Report Warns

Leaders of Islamic State (IS) are sneaking battle-hardened extremists from Syria into Nigeria, UK Sun reported Monday,… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.