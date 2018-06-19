18 June 2018

Nigeria: Wizkid Models in Dolce and Gabbana's 2019 Spring/Summer Men's Collection Fashion Show

Photo: Wizkid/Instagram
Wizkid
By Kylie Kiunguyu

African superstar Wizkid not only became the first African musician to walk on a Dolce and Gabbana runway but he got to do it to his own music and alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, took on the fashion world in his runway debut. The artist became the first African musician to walk in a Dolce and Gabbana show in Milan, Italy this past week. He added his star power to a line-up that consisted of fashion icon Naomi Campbell and musician Tinie Tempah.

Wizkid strutted down the runway when the multinational fashion house revealed its 2019 Spring/Summer Men's Collection, wearing a stylish black and gold outfit, complete with studded mask and luxury jewellery.

