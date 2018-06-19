Kenya: Not Yet Uhuru, Says Nakumatt Boss Medo

Nairobi — Despite a positive run that has seen his side pick four wins in six matches and revive their hopes of avoiding the chop in their second year in top flight, Nakumatt FC head coach Melis Medo has warned that the job is not yet done.

Nakumatt's run has seen them rise to 12th in the Kenyan premier league standings with 23 points, four away from the bottom three relegation slots thus giving the side a new lease of life after a disastrous start to the new campaign.

"No, no, no; it is not yet done (on relegation fight). We are coming along well but still have a long way to go. We have to live one game at a time," the tactician said after his side's crushing 6-1 result against Kakamega Homeboyz at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday.

He added; "We have a very ambitious owner, a very ambitious chairman and so am I. I would want us to go as far as we can go. Definitely we have to consider factors such as injuries and fitness but our ambition is to keep going, keep winning."

The victory was Nakumatt's biggest win in top flight and further laid bare their statement of intent.

"We prepared very well for this game. It was a match we played at home and we had to change a few details like the style of play. The key was to keep the ball on the ground because it is a good surface. Just keep it simple; simplicity is the key," the tactician who has had stints in Qatar said.

The Nakumatt victory was a good rebound for the side having travelled to Awendo last weekend only to lose 3-1 to Sony Sugar. This was their only loss in seven games having picked up five wins and a draw.

The match against AFC Leopards was Medo's first on the touchline before he was confirmed on a permanent two weeks ago.

He has brought in a change of attitude and playing style in the team and even former head coach Anthony Mwangi admitted as much that the new boss has made the team tick again.

"We have not done many changes in the team. Coaching is about understanding your players and their abilities and making it simple. It is not good to complicate football. We have managed to get these results with the same players we had except two who we have just brought in," the coach noted.

The club has made two additions in the June mini-transfer window, midfielder Harun Nyakha and winger Joe Waithira joining from Wazito FC. Medo has hinted he might be going for more additions before the window shuts.

"I am open to adding in more players but the difference with me is that I don't go for the big names. There are very many players down here who are very good and they just need the right instructions and they will be stars," the coach added.

Nakumatt's resurgence leaves the relegation battle tightened between Vihiga United, Chemelil Sugar, Zoo Kericho, Thika United, Sony Sugar and Wazito FC.

Vihiga, Zoo, Sony and Wazito all picked up draws this weekend while Chemelil and Thika were on the losing end to AFC Leopards and Sofapaka respectively.

Thika merely survived relegation last season beating Ushuru FC 1-0 on aggregate in the promotion and relegation play-off and they seem headed to another dog fight this season if they don't change their tide.

Head coach John Njogu however bears a brave face that the club will disentangle itself from the snare of relegation.

"We have been making small mistakes that have come to cost us but I am hopeful that we will address them before the season goes in too far. I am optimistic that we can change and get good results," Njogu said after his side's 3-0 loss to Sofapaka in Narok on Sunday.

KPL Weekend results:

Saturday: Mathare United 1 Vihiga United 1 (Camp Toyoyo), Zoo Kericho 1 Sony Sugar 1 (Kericho Stadium), AFC Leopards 2 Chemelil Sugar 0 (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos).

Sunday: Nakumatt 6 Kakamega Homeboyz 1 (Camp Toyoyo), Nzoia Sugar 1 Gor Mahia 3 (Moi Stadium, Kisumu), Sofapaka 3 Thika United 0 (Narok Stadium), Kariobangi Sharks 1 Posta Rangers 0 (Camp Toyoyo), Tusker FC 1 Wazito FC 1(Ruaraka), Ulinzi Stars 0 Bandari 0 (Afraha Stadium, Nakuru).