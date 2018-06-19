Photo: Confederation of African Football.

The Zimbabwean Dynamos Football Club Logo

OPPOSITION leader, Tendai Biti says the mess that football giant, Dynamos, finds itself in is because of the unnecessary interference of Zanu PF in running the affairs of the club.

Addressing MDC Alliance supporters in Tafara, Harare last weekend, Biti said Dynamos has sunk to low levels because of Zanu PF.

"The interference of Zanu PF in running the affairs of Dynamos has led to the demise of the club. The low performance of the club has also been that of incapability of the father-in-law who has since resigned," Biti said referring to Ken Mubaiwa, the club president.

Mubaiwa, who resigned last month, is the father-in-law to Vice President Constatine Chiwenga.

Dynamos, whose patron is Zanu PF senior politician, Webster Shamu, has been playing below expectations from its millions of loyal fans since the start of the 2018 season.

Some of the supporters have since called for a boycott of the clubs' matches.

Biti said it was ironic that Zimbabwe was overjoyed after winning the COSAFA Cup while other teams were playing in the World Cup currently underway in Russia.

"I was also shocked that after the COSAFA Cup, the national soccer team was forced to travel by bus from South Africa. That is shameful. We are currently watching the World Cup and I have been impressed by the talent that is being exhibited by the players. I thought they were angels playing. That is where we want to take the country under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa," said Biti.