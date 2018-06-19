Kenya: The Kenyan National Theatre Set to Show Sarafina This July

The Kenyan entertainment scene is full of diverse musical artists, comedians, actors and actresses. Over the last couple of months however, musicals have been introduced into the Kenyan entertainment scene. The Kenya National Theatre has had major undertakings in this scene. British Theatre Director Stuart Nash is the artistic director at the Kenya National Theatre and has spearheaded musical productions such as JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR starring Mugambi Nthiga (Nairobi Half Life), MakmzeeMwatela (Mali - NTV), Nice Githinji(House of Lungula, Makutano Junction, Changing Times) and Martin Githinji (The XYZ show, Noose of Gold); GREASE starring ElsaphanNjora (Kati Kati), Nick Ndeda (XFM Radio personality) and Ian Mbugua (Tusker Project Fame). Most recently he directed the classic plays Caucasian Chalk Circle and Kigogo, all at the National Theatre.

The most recent project is Sarafina, set to be showing at the Kenya National Theatre this July. The show is based on the original film written in 1992 which tells the story of a young black student struggling to fight apartheid in South Africa. The film is centeredaround students involved in the Soweto riots, opposing the use of Afrikaans as the language of instruction in schools.

Sarafina stars MakmzeeMwatela (Mali - NTV), Brenda Wairimu (Mali-NTV, Disconnect), Patrick Oketch (Mother-In-Law), Hellen Mtawali(Tusker Project Fame)and Gilad.

The show will be playing at the Kenya National Theatre fromThursday 12th -15th of July and from 20th -22nd of July. Tickets:Advanced tickets Ksh 1200 and at the gate Ksh 1500.