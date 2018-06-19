Kenya: Thika's Mukangula Joins for AFC Leopards

Nairobi — Eugene Mukangula has become Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata's first signing at AFC Leopards with the striker joining Ingwe from struggling Thika United, putting pen to paper on a three year contract on Monday afternoon.

Mukangula went straight to AFC Leopards offices to finalize the deal having just arrived from Narok where he donned the Thika United jersey for the final time on Sunday evening in their 3-0 loss to Sofapaka.

The forward has been a long term target for Leopards and his addition to the club will boost the scoring fortunes that have been heavily reliant on Ezekiel Odera.

Also signing for the club from Thika United is midfielder Musa Saad who has previously played for Nairobi City Stars and he joins the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions on a two-year deal.

