18 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: #WeKnowYourSalary - Stop This Nonsense, Angry Murkomen Warns Twitter

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Monsieur Jacques

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has come out guns blazing to condemn Kenyans on Twitter over the hashtag #WeKnowYourSalary that has been trending since Sunday.

The hashtag aims to flag down excesses of public officers who own mega projects that are clearly beyond the reach of their payslips.

A Twitter user, Robert Syundu alleged in a tweet that the Senator owns valuable real estate in Nairobi and Eldoret.

But according to Senator Murkomen, loans, business, farming and the creation and sale of ideas is the surest route to riches.

Nobody becomes rich or wealthy through SALARY(Not @UKenyatta,@WilliamsRuto or @RailaOdinga).You must take loans, do business, sell good&/or services,do farming,create ideas&sell them etc.stop the nonsense of #WeKnowYourSalary. Mzee Kenyatta taught us to fight poverty not riches

- KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) June 18, 2018

The call for lifestyle audit appears to have hit the outspoken Elegeyo Marakwet Senator below the belt.

Last week, he said that Kenyan voters hate poor politicians. This came shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered all government officers to be subjected to a lifestyle audit in a bid to curb the unprecedented pilferage of public resources that has been witnessed recently.

According to Senator Murkomen, aclose ally of Deputy President William Ruto, not even President Kenyatta, his deputy and former premier Raila Odinga gained their riches through their salaries.

"Mzee Kenyatta taught us to fight poverty not riches," he argued.

Kenya

Senator Ben Oluoch Okello Dies in Nairobi

Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello has died in Nairobi. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.