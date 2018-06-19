18 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Amahoro Stadium Set for Mega Upgrade

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Athan Tashobya

Amahoro National Stadium is set for a major facelift that will involve expansion works and additional roofing to protect spectators from the extremes of weather.

The works are estimated to cost Rwf2bn, with the money already allocated for in the 2018/19 budget whose implementation will start next month.

The Minister of Sports and Culture Julienne Uwacu exclusively told The New Times about the revamp works.

"We are planning to put up a roof on Amahoro National Stadium and make several interior upgrades to bring it to a better international standard," Uwacu said.

She added: "Over the years we have also realized that Petit Stade is becoming smaller and we intend to expand its capacity among other planned renovations."

According to Minister Uwacu, the planned expansion and upgrade works of Amahoro Stadium will not take more than one year.

She also noted the Ministry is in the process of securing contractors for the job.

The Amahoro National Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Gasabo district, with a capacity of 30,000. It is the largest stadium in Rwanda and hosts football matches, concerts, and public events.

The stadium was initially constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, at a cost of US$ 21 million. Construction began in March 1984 and was completed in January 1989.

However, over the years the arena has seen some regular upgrades and renovations.

"We are also building three regional smaller stadiums in Ngoma, Bugesera and Nyagatare to promote games and sports. Construction works have started already on those three stadiums." Uwacu added.

Rwanda

APR, as Kigali Win as Title Race Enters Critical Stage

Azam Rwanda Premier League title contenders APR FC and AS Kigali won their respective match-day 27 fixtures on Monday as… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.