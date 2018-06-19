Rwanda: Amahoro Stadium Set for Mega Upgrade

Amahoro National Stadium is set for a major facelift that will involve expansion works and additional roofing to protect spectators from the extremes of weather.

The works are estimated to cost Rwf2bn, with the money already allocated for in the 2018/19 budget whose implementation will start next month.

The Minister of Sports and Culture Julienne Uwacu exclusively told The New Times about the revamp works.

"We are planning to put up a roof on Amahoro National Stadium and make several interior upgrades to bring it to a better international standard," Uwacu said.

She added: "Over the years we have also realized that Petit Stade is becoming smaller and we intend to expand its capacity among other planned renovations."

According to Minister Uwacu, the planned expansion and upgrade works of Amahoro Stadium will not take more than one year.

She also noted the Ministry is in the process of securing contractors for the job.

The Amahoro National Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Gasabo district, with a capacity of 30,000. It is the largest stadium in Rwanda and hosts football matches, concerts, and public events.

The stadium was initially constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, at a cost of US$ 21 million. Construction began in March 1984 and was completed in January 1989.

However, over the years the arena has seen some regular upgrades and renovations.

"We are also building three regional smaller stadiums in Ngoma, Bugesera and Nyagatare to promote games and sports. Construction works have started already on those three stadiums." Uwacu added.