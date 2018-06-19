Rwanda: APR, as Kigali Win as Title Race Enters Critical Stage

Azam Rwanda Premier League title contenders APR FC and AS Kigali won their respective match-day 27 fixtures on Monday as the race enters a critical stage.

AS Kigali beat Police FC 2-0 at Kigali Stadium, thanks to goals from Evode Ntwali and Jimmy Kibengo Mashingirwa while APR defeated Miroplast 2-0 courtesy of Aimable Nsabimana and in-form Muhadjir Hakizimana

During AS Kigali's clash against Police FC - arguably the match of the day - Ntwali broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute with a rebound from Kevin Ishimwe's strong strike. This was a second goal for Ntwali in his last three league games.

Shortly after recess, Ishimwe set up another assist to Kibengo Mashingirwa who put it to good use with a clinical finish in the 46th minute to double the lead for Eric Nshimiyimana's side.

On the other hand, Police FC had to face title hopefuls AS Kigali without their Zambian head coach Albert Joel Mphande on the touchline after he was sent off in last week's goalless draw against Marines.

Elsewhere, table leaders APR thumped Miroplast 2-0, defender Nsabimana opened the scoring in the 62nd minute before playmaker Hakizimana made it 2-0 a minute later.

With three matches to the end of the 2017/2018 regular season, strugglers Miroplast have already been relegated to the second division after one season in the topflight league.

Their loss to APR was the club's 15th out of 27 games played this season. They have also drawn nine times, only having managed three victories.

In other matches played on Monday, Amagaju beat Sunrise 1-0, Marines and Mukura VC played out a goalless draw, Espoir routed Musanze 3-1, Busegera lost 1-0 to Etincelles while Kirehe collected free points with a 3-0 forfeit over SC Kiyovu after the later failed to avail an ambulance vehicle for the match at Mumena Stadium.

As it stands, 16-time champions APR top the table with 57 points while AS Kigali are second with 54 points. Rayon Sports are in third position with 48 points while Etincelles complete top four with 45 points.

Monday

AS Kigali 2-0 Police

Miroplast 0-2 APR

Marines 0-0 Mukura

Etincelles 1-0 Bugesera

Amagaju 1-0 Sunrise

Musanze 1-3 Espoir

SC Kiyovu 0-3 Kirehe (forfeit)

Rayon Sports 4-0 Gicumbi