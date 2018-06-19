Rwanda: Salma Ingabire Appointed New Visa Country Manager

Visa (Visa Inc), a global payments technology company has appointed Salma Ingabire as its representative in Rwanda, replacing Lucy Mbabazi who was previously representing the firm in Rwanda, Burundi and Malawi.

Ingabire will be representing the company in Rwanda.

She has been serving as a Chief Operating Officer of AC Group, a local technology firm behind the popular Tap & Go that has digitised all public transport bus fare payments in the City of Kigali.

Prior to this, she served as lead for Group Business Development and Special Projects for Eastern Africa at Wari, a South African-based financial technology firm.

She helped the firm's implementation and launch of Wari services including money transfer, bill payment, and airtime sales across the East Africa through partnerships with different banks like Bank of Africa, United Bank for Africa and Ecobank.

Ingabire also served as a corporate manager at Airtel for two years, facilitating deployment of Airtel Money and microloan products.

She has over 6 years of experience gained through banking, telecommunications and third-party providers in Senegal, Rwanda and USA. Her areas of expertise include project management, product development and management, business development, e-banking and mobile financial services operations.

Between 2010 and 2013, she held two different positions at Banque Populaire du Rwanda, currently BPR-Atlas, first as mobile banking product manager and then as the bank's product manager.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology from Kigali Institute of Science and Technology and currently pursuing a Global Master of Business Administration with Oxford Brookes University from the UK, She is fluent in English, French, Kiswahili and Kinyarwanda.