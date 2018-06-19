Rwanda: Bayisenge Joins USM Alger Preps Ahead of Rayon Tie

Rwandan international Emery Bayisenge has started training with his new Algerian club, USM Alger, ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup tie against Rayon Sports next month.

The 24-year old Bayisenge signed a three-year contract with the Algerian giants from Morocco's Jeunesse Sportive El Massira last week, a deal which will see him at the club till June 2021.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Times Sport on Monday, the former APR center-back confirmed he has joined the club's camp for intensive preparations but was unsure if he will be on the squad to play Rayon Sports in Kigali come July 18.

"I may or may not play Rayon next month, I am not sure yet. Since I joined the club in the middle of the competition, they (USM Alger) will have to pay some amount of money to CAF for me to feature, which we have not discussed yet," Bayisenge said yesterday.

He further added that "I am happy and already blending in the team. My new coach (Thierry Froger) is a great man to work with."

Bayisenge left APR in September 2016 after signing for the Moroccan second division side KAC de Kénitra before crossing to archrivals Jeunesse Sportive El Massira last year.

The 2015 CAF Champions League finalists, USM Alger, were founded in 1937 and host their home games at the Omar Hamadi Stadium, a 12,000-seater arena.

The club has one of Algeria's most prominent football charts, having won the Algerian senior professional league cup seven times, the Algerian Cup 8 times and the Algerian Super Cup 2 times.