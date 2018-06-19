18 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Handball - Police Beat APR to Retain GMT Title

By Damas Sikubwabo

Police handball club have won the annual Genocide Memorial Tournament for a record third time in a row after defeating archrivals APR over the weekend.

Police successfully defended the memorial title after beating APR 29-26 in the final on Sunday at Kimisagara Youth Center. In the women's category, APEGA Gahengeri also overcame ES Kirambo in a 29-26 victory to win the title.

Police reached the final encounter after eliminating St Aloys and ES Kigoma, respectively, while APR set their final match after knocking out Uganda's Makerere and ADEGI.

"All credits to my players for the great performance this weekend, no doubt we deserved the title. They (players) played very well as champions and it's that spirit coupled with team work that has continued to make us a successful team" said Dismas Turatsinze, head coach of Police.

Last year, Police won the title after they beat APR 36- 21, while Uganda's Police Handball Club had dominated the ladies category, defeating Gorillas (Rwanda) 25-17 in the final.

This year's showpiece attracted a total fifteen teams, nine in men's category and a six-team contest in the women's fray.

Over 20 people associated with the handball federation including; players, coaches and administrators are known to have been killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Sunday

Finals

Men

Police 29-26 APR

Women

APEGA 29-26 ES Kirambo

