Kenya: ICJ Tremors Shake Weak All Saints FC

ICJ Tremors scored a huge win in last weekend's Left Foot Sport League action by smashing four goals past All Saints Cathedral in a Division two clash.

David Jumange set the ball rolling for the victors before Maxwel Gitare, Samuel Muzinge and Kevin Oben scored the other goals.

In other matches, Ping Limited won 1-0 against Disciples FC, Bethel V drew 1-1 with MP Shah Hospital and Toyota Kenya won 3-0 against Saad Advocates.

In Division Five, the fast-rising Nation FC maintained their unbeaten run when they thumped Allianz Insurance FC 3-0 at Nairobi's Railway Club. The StarTimes Inter Media 'World Cup' champions scored through Isaac Ochieng, Joseph Wasike and Athman Mashuhuri.

Amiran Lions scored a goal in each to sink Green Zone 2-1 in Division One, West Ham United won 2-0 against Consolidated Bank, Bethel FC won 3-1 against Strath FC while Madaraka United bagged maximum points after a 2-1 win over Rapid Communications.

Nyayo Kingdom Champions maintained their good run in Division Three after seeing off Samba FC 3-2 in a five goal thriller, Methodist Guest House lost 2-0 to Young Boys, One Africa Logistics drew 1-1 with DGM Matrix, Red Catalans lost 2-0 to Liaison Insurance and Astral Aviation won 1-0 against Lavington United Church.

In Division Five, Tradewinds Training Academy fired seven goals past a hapless Royal Media Group, Manarat FC won 3-1 against Villareal while Bamburi won 2-1 against General Electric and CBA won the battle of banks after seeing off Ecobank 4-3.