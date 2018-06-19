18 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: AFC Leopards Sign Under-23 International From Thika to Boost Attack

AFC Leopards have signed Thika United's Eugene Moses Mukangula for three years.

The youthful under-23 international striker, who can play anywhere across the front three, will be Ingwe's reliable goal scorer.

Confirming acquisition of the 22 year old, the SportPesa Premier League side Secretary General, Oscar Igaida said they are hoping to sign three more players before the end of the current June transfer period.

He said that players have already been identified by coach Rodolfo Zapata who is bolstering his squad currently occupying fourth place on the SPL log. Elvis Rupia who has been scoring consistently at Nzoia Sugar FC is among the targets.

"If he agrees to land at the Den this week, Rupia could prove to be a great asset to the current squad," said Igaida, who also confirmed that Ingwe are negotiating with Ugandan internationals Isaac Isinde to join striker Abraham Ndugwa, who has been hired to replace Ghanaian Erick Bekoe.

