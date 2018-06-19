19 June 2018

Nigeria: U.S. Mourns Victims of Damboa Attacks in Borno

The U.S. has condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the attacks on Saturday night in Damboa, Borno in North Eastern Nigeria by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists.

The U.S., in a statement by Heather Nauert, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, said it stood firm with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

According to reports, no fewer than 32 persons were killed, while 84 others were injured when six suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

"This violent attack, aimed at civilians celebrating with their families and communities during the Eid el-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, is a reminder of the depravity of those who commit such attacks against innocent people.

"The United States stands firmly with Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who were injured and killed, and mourn all those who were lost," the U.S. stated.

