Nigeria: Saraki Leads Senate Delegation to Russian Parliament

Abuja — Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, will today, lead a Senate delegation on a three-day parliamentary visit to Russia, aimed at deepening legislative practices and strengthening the relationship between both countries.

During the visit, the President of the Senate is expected to address the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (Senate of Russia) and hold meetings with Chairperson of the Federation Council, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko; Chairman of the State Duma, Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov, to exchange views on issues of Nigerian-Russian cooperation.

In a statement yesterday by Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs & International Relations to the Senate President, Bamikole Omishore, Senators would also hold side meetings with corresponding committees of the Federation Council of Russia.