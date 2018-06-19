Nigeria: 35 Years After, Enugu Road Attracts Govt Attention

Enugu — The on-going reconstruction of the dilapidated Ekochin/Ngwo/Milliken Hill Road has attracted wide range commendation from the people of Ngwo who have suffered government's neglect for over 35 years.

The road which was abandoned by successive administrations had become a nightmare to the people whose cries and appeals failed to yield positive result until the recent intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu Monday, a politician from the area, Mr. Boniface Agu said that his people cannot forget the gesture in a hurry.

"For wiping our tears; for hearing the cry of Ngwo people; for the lives that would be saved by this project, my people will never forget Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

"This road was last rehabilitated in 1983 by the then governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo and for years, the road became so bad and a death trap. Lives were lost on this road just as road users suffered so much agony."

Mr. Agu urged the governor not to relent in his current stride in infrastructural development which he noted has brought a new lease of life to the masses.

Popularly known as Milliken Hill road, as well as Ngwo-Enugu road, it was constructed during the colonial period by countless labourers drawn from neighbouring villages.