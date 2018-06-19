19 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 35 Years After, Enugu Road Attracts Govt Attention

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu — The on-going reconstruction of the dilapidated Ekochin/Ngwo/Milliken Hill Road has attracted wide range commendation from the people of Ngwo who have suffered government's neglect for over 35 years.

The road which was abandoned by successive administrations had become a nightmare to the people whose cries and appeals failed to yield positive result until the recent intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu Monday, a politician from the area, Mr. Boniface Agu said that his people cannot forget the gesture in a hurry.

"For wiping our tears; for hearing the cry of Ngwo people; for the lives that would be saved by this project, my people will never forget Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

"This road was last rehabilitated in 1983 by the then governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo and for years, the road became so bad and a death trap. Lives were lost on this road just as road users suffered so much agony."

Mr. Agu urged the governor not to relent in his current stride in infrastructural development which he noted has brought a new lease of life to the masses.

Popularly known as Milliken Hill road, as well as Ngwo-Enugu road, it was constructed during the colonial period by countless labourers drawn from neighbouring villages.

Nigeria

Islamic State Sneaking Extremists From Syria Into Nigeria - Report

Leaders of Islamic State (IS) are sneaking battle-hardened extremists from Syria into Nigeria, UK Sun reported Monday,… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.