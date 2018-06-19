Kenya: Champions Coast Kings Stumble in T20 Opener

Coast Super Kings started their defence of the South Indian Cultural Society (SICS) Twenty20 cricket title on a sour note, when they lost their opening match to Mount Kenya Chargers by five runs at Nairobi Gymkhana ground at the weekend.

Batting first, Kings set a target of 139 with four wickets in hand by the time they completed their allotted overs. Sachin Shamogavel (45 off 50 balls with four boundaries) top scored for the Kings.

He was supported by Philip Richard (41 off 39 balls with a boundary and a six), before Richard retired hurt. Ram Murugesh (25 off 12 balls with a four and a six) was the only other batsman in the side who scored double digit figures.

Sachin shared a third wicket partnership of 105 with Ram, the best stand for the side. It was broken when Murugesh was caught and bowled by Prakash Balagala (2/46). Other Chargers wicket takers were Abhisheikh Chidambaran (2/25), Prashanth Srinivas (1/20) and Mahesh Valasa (1/22).

In reply, Chargers were home and dry, 143 with seven wickets in hand by the time they completed their 20 overs. Chargers opening batsman, Abrahan Vadada knocked an unbeaten half a century (75 off 59 balls with four boundaries and two towering sixes).

The Chargers started their innings on a sour note when Vadada's opening partner, Hardhik Paruchuri, was adjudged run out for a duck with a score of a single run showing on the scoreboard.

Vadada took the team out of the woods with his second wicket stand of 88 that he shared with Srinivas (44 off 42 balls with two boundaries and a six). Ranga Nagappan (2/22) was Kings' sole wicket taker.

In the second game played at the same venue, Masai Mara Tuskers (116 all out in 19.5 overs) beat Rift Valley Challengers (110 for 8 in 20 overs) by six runs.

The tournament will go on next Sunday at the Nairobi Gymkhana.